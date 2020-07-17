India coronavirus cases top one million: Health ministry

India's cases of novel coronavirus crossed the million mark, the Ministry of Health data showed on Friday, as infections spread to smaller towns and rural areas following the lifting of a vast lockdown.

Only the United States and Brazil have a higher number of cases. India's total deaths stood at 25,602, the ministry said.

The coronavirus infections topped one million in just three days after crossing 900,000.

But the spike in infections in recent weeks has forced local authorities across the country to reimpose restrictions that had only recently been lifted, with the eastern state of Bihar going into two-week lockdown.

The lockdown in the eastern state with a population of 125 million started as India reported more than 36,000 infections and 684 deaths in the previous 24 hours - both by far the highest in a single day - as the Red Cross warned the virus was spreading at "an alarming rate" across South Asia.

Bihar, a largely rural state with feeble health infrastructure, went into lockdown on Thursday midnight, a day after IT hub Bengaluru - home to 13 million people - shut down for a week.