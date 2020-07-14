Mali national on trial at ICC for Timbuktu crimes

Al Hassan charged with war crimes, crimes against humanity and sexual slavery.

by

    A man accused of torture, rape and sexual slavery as well destroying ancient monuments in Timbuktu is going on trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

    ICC prosecutors said there were "substantial grounds" to convict Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud for "crimes against humanity ... torture, rape, sexual slavery (and) other inhumane acts including, inter alia, forced marriages, persecution and war crimes".

     

    Al Jazeera's Nicolas Haque reports from neighbouring Dakar, Senegal.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

