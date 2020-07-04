Global coronavirus cases exceed 11 million: Live updates

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged countries hit by serious coronavirus outbreaks to "wake up" to the realities on the ground instead of bickering, and to "take control" of the pandemic.

Brazil passed 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, as cities reopen bars, restaurants and gyms sparking fears infections will keep rising.

Saudi Arabia passed milestone of 200,000 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, weeks before an annual Hajj pilgrimage drastically cut back because of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates.

Saturday, July 4

01:17 GMT - Brazil surpasses 1.5 million coronavirus cases

Brazil reported 42,223 additional coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said, bringing the total tally to 1,539,081.

The number of coronavirus deaths rose by 1,290 to 63,174, according to the ministry.

A member of Brazilian Armed Forces medical team examines a man from the indigenous Yanomami ethnic group [Adriano Machado/ Reuters]

01:13 GMT - Air France, Hop! to shed 7,580 jobs

Air France management said it planned to eliminate 7,580 jobs at the airline and its regional unit Hop! by the end of 2022 because of the coronavirus crisis.

The planned job cuts amount to 16 percent of Air France's staff and 40 percent of those at Hop!

"For three months, Air France's activity and turnover have plummeted 95 percent, and at the height of the crisis, the company lost 15 million euros a day," said the group, which anticipated a "very slow" recovery.

00:46 GMT - Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

Global coronavirus cases have exceeded 11 million, according to tallies by Reuters News Agency and the Johns Hopkins University, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The number of cases is more than double the figure for severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to the WHO.

Many hard-hit countries are easing lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus while making extensive alterations to work and social life that could last for a year or more until a vaccine is available.

Some countries are experiencing a resurgence in infections, leading authorities to partially reinstate lockdowns, in what experts say could be a recurring pattern into 2021.

00:13 GMT - Several US states hit highs in COVID-19 cases

Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Alaska reported record increases in coronavirus cases on Friday as Florida's most populous county imposed a curfew in advance of the Independence Day weekend.

The surge in cases, most pronounced in southern and western states, has alarmed public health officials, who urged caution before a July 4th holiday weekend that in normal times would feature big gatherings of families and friends.

In Florida's Miami-Dade County, Mayor Carlos Gimenez imposed an indefinite nightly curfew starting on Friday and halted the reopenings of entertainment venues such as casinos and strip clubs, while urging people to act responsibly.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

You can find all the key developments from yesterday, July 3, here.