US flag lowered as US consulate in Chengdu forced to close

The flag of the United States outside its consulate in China's southwestern city of Chengdu was lowered early on Monday, state media reported, after China gave the country days to leave the building in response to a US order for Beijing to close its Houston consulate.

Chinese state broadcaster CGTN said the flag was lowered on the building in Sichuan province at about 6:18am local time on Monday (22:48 GMT on Sunday). Reuters news agency reported the deadline for the Americans to leave is 10am (02:00 GMT).

The consulate closures are a sharp escalation of the deteriorating ties between the two countries, which were already damaged by disputes over trade and technology, the COVID-19 pandemic, China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its new security law in Hong Kong.

The deadline for the Americans to exit Chengdu has been unclear, but the Chinese consulate in Houston in the US state of Texas was given 72 hours to close after the original order was made.

Al Jazeera's Katrina Yu, who is in Chengdu, said police closed the street to the consulate and erected barricades shortly after the flag was lowered.

The embassy had a couple of hundred staff and Yu said that China had said some were working "inconsistent with their capacity".

The consulate worked closely with businesses in Chongqing and is also a gateway to the far western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang, where the UN estimates about a million ethnic Uighurs are being held in what Chinese says are vocational skills training camps.

The consulate was also thrust into the spotlight in 2012 when then police chief Wang Lijun sought refuge expressing fears for his safety after his investigation into the death of Neil Heywood, a British business consultant. The meeting led to the downfall of rising star Bo Xilai whose wife was later convicted of Heywood's murder.

Over the weekend, the US insignia was removed from the front of the consulate, and removal vans were seen coming and going. The street was closed to traffic, except for consular or police vehicles allowed through by police.

Beijing says closing the Chengdu consulate was a "legitimate and necessary response to the unreasonable measures by the United States", and has alleged that staff at the diplomatic mission endangered China's security and interests.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the Chinese consulate in Houston was "a hub of spying and intellectual property theft".