Filipino fishermen welcome US decision on South China Sea row

The US says it is ready to support countries that believe China's territorial claims in the South China Sea are illegal.

by

    The United States says it is ready to support countries that believe China's territorial claims in the South China Sea are illegal.

    It comes after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the US does not recognise most of Beijing's claims in the strategically important region.

    It is a decision that has been welcomed by fishermen in the Philippines who are being pushed out of their usual fishing spots by the Chinese navy.

    Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan reports from Zambales province, the Philippines.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

