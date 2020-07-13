Fake Libyan dinars, printed in Russia, fund Haftar's military

Some Libyans are refusing to accept the new banknotes because the currency is funding renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar's military campaign.

by

    More than a billion dollars worth of new banknotes found in two shipping containers a couple of months ago were yet another sign of Russia’s influence in Libya.

    The cash stash found on the Mediterranean island of Malta was en route from the printing works in Moscow to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces in eastern Libya.

    The internationally-recognised government in Tripoli says the money is counterfeit.

    Haftar is accused of using the counterfeit banknotes to fund his failed military campaign to capture Tripoli.

    Al Jazeera's Malik Traina reports from the former rebel stronghold of Misrata.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Could this be Belfast's most peaceful summer?

    Could this be Belfast's most peaceful summer?

    Members of Northern Ireland's Catholic and Protestant communities reflect on the cancellation of 'marching season'.

    Analysis: The Asia-Pacific arms race has taken an ominous turn

    Analysis: The Asia-Pacific arms race has taken an ominous turn

    As China increases its military might and trust in US alliances erode, Australia and Japan are going on the offensive.

    The Chase Key: How a Black man died of dehydration in a US jail

    The Chase Key: How a Black man died of dehydration in a US jail

    The 2016 death of Terrill Thomas in Milwaukee exposes how inmates with mental illnesses fail to get adequate care.