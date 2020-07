On June 25, the Iraqi government carried out a raid on Kataib Hezbollah, a group with close links to Iran that has been accused of attacking United States forces. It was a test for new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who has promised to crack down on groups that operate outside the law. But days later, those detained had walked free.

Al Jazeera gained exclusive access to the Kataib Hezbollah base that was raided. Simona Foltyn reports.