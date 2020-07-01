US Democrats demand more information on Russian bounty allegations

US Democrats say they still have not received enough information about allegations that Russia paid the Taliban to target American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The White House maintains President Donald Trump was never briefed on the matter because the information was not verified.

Several news organisations say reports concerning Russian payments to Taliban fighters were included in a number of presidential daily briefs, but the White House has not stated whether they were actually read by Trump.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC, in the US.