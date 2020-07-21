COVID-19 survivor: 'You understand how important life is'

Eddie Hughes, 56, is a COVID-19 survivor. He contracted the disease after two previous bouts of sepsis that weakened his immune system.

His daughter said that at one point, the respirator was doing 100 percent of his breathing.

"I get flashbacks to that period. I don't recall it, but I get flashbacks," Hughes said.

After weeks, Hughes was eventually released from intensive care, but he still has a long road to full recovery and he said he will make every day count.

