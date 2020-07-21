COVID-19 survivor: 'You understand how important life is'

'The next thing I remember is all these weird dreams, people in blue outfits, masks, visors, and then waking up in the HDU.'

by

    Eddie Hughes, 56, is a COVID-19 survivor. He contracted the disease after two previous bouts of sepsis that weakened his immune system.

    His daughter said that at one point, the respirator was doing 100 percent of his breathing.

    "I get flashbacks to that period. I don't recall it, but I get flashbacks," Hughes said.

    After weeks, Hughes was eventually released from intensive care, but he still has a long road to full recovery and he said he will make every day count.

    Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull was given access to Scottish hospitals taking part in a huge experiment that could save many thousands of lives.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

