COVID-19 cases and deaths are surging along Colombia's Caribbean coast as the region becomes the epicentre of the pandemic in the country, with doctors warning many deaths are going unreported.

Intensive care units are now 80 percent full in Bogota.

The national government bought new ventilators to increase availability but a lack of trained doctors means not all of them can be used at the same time.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.