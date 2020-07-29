COVID-19 spreads in Vietnam after outbreak at tourist spot

Government braces for another wave of the pandemic as two major cities face a rise in cases.

by

    A COVID-19 outbreak at a Vietnamese domestic tourist spot last weekend has now spread to the country’s two largest cities. The government is now bracing for another wave of the disease.

    This came as Hong Kong implemented tougher measures as it too has seen a recent rise in cases.

    Thailand is also looking nervously at its neighbours after these recent increases in cases of COVID-19 as the government has started to encourage internal travel and tourism to help its ailing economy.

    Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok, Thailand.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

