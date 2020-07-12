Coronavirus 'storm' hits South Africa: Live updates

South Africa is reporting another 13,497 confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 264,184 including 3,971 deaths. More than a third of cases are in the new hot spot of Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

Brazil , the world ' s number-two coronavirus hot spot after the United States , has recorded 1 , 071 new deaths from the outbreak , pushing its death toll to 81 , 469 , with a total of 1 , 839 , 850 confirmed cases , the health ministry said.

US President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spreads, donned one on Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington where he visited wounded soldiers and front-line healthcare workers.

More than 12.6 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and more than 562,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than 6.96 million patients have recovered.

Here are the latest updates.

Sunday, July 12

00:49 GMT - Mexico reports 6,094 new coronavirus cases, 539 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 6,094 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 539 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 295,268 cases and 34,730 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases, according to Reuters news agency.

00:30 GMT - Native American tribe grapples with coronavirus deaths, infections

Navajo Nation officials have reported 10 additional deaths from COVID-19 as the tribe’s sprawling reservation remains under the latest weekend lockdown imposed to combat the coronavirus outbreak, AP news agency reported.

The Native American tribe's death toll rose to 396, as tribal officials reported 56 additional confirmed cases, increasing the reservation’s total to nearly 8,100. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested. Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The lockdown began Friday night and ends at 5 am on Monday. All businesses on the Navajo Nation are also required to close during the lockdown.

00:10 GMT - US coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

A long-expected upturn in United States coronavirus deaths has begun, driven by fatalities in states in the South and West, according to data on the pandemic.

According to an Associated Press analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average for daily reported deaths in the US has increased from 578 two weeks ago to 664 on July 10.

Daily reported deaths increased in 27 states over that time period, but the majority of those states are averaging under 15 new deaths per day. A smaller group of states has been driving the nationwide increase in deaths.

California is averaging 91 reported deaths per day while Texas is close behind with 66, but Florida, Arizona, Illinois, New Jersey and South Carolina also saw sizable rises. New Jersey's recent jump is thought to be partially attributable to its less frequent reporting of probable deaths.

"It's consistently picking up. And it's picking up at the time you'd expect it to," said William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious diseases researcher.

00:01 GMT - South Africa reports 13,497 new cases

Undertakers wearing personal protective equipment exit the grave of Shaykh Seraj Hassan Hendricks of Azzawia Institute during his funeral in Cape Town on Friday [Nardus Engelbrecht/AP]

South Africa is reporting another 13,497 confirmed coronavirus cases for a total of 264,184 including 3,971 deaths. More than a third of cases are in the new hot spot of Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and the capital, Pretoria.

Already, public hospitals are expressing concerns about shortages of available beds and medical oxygen. The percentage of tests that are positive is now over 25 percent, but the National Institute of Infectious Diseases says that could reflect both the rise in infections and more targeted testing.

The country's health minister has said the "storm" that authorities have been warning citizens about has arrived.

___________________________________________________________________

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Ted Regencia in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

You can find all the key developments from yesterday, July 11, here.