Coronavirus outbreak accelerating in Brazil, US: Live updates

The world's two worst-affected countries have reported new highs for coronavirus deaths and cases.

Deaths from coronavirus across the United States have surpassed 150,000, with Florida, California and Texas among a number of states reporting record daily fatalities.

Authorities in Brazil have also reported the country's highest-ever number of deaths in a single day (1,595), as well as confirming the highest number of daily cases.

More than 16.8 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus. Some 9.9 million patients have recovered, and nearly 663,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, July 30

01:35 GMT - US records a coronavirus death every minute as total surpasses 150,000

One person in the United States died about every minute from COVID-19 as the national death toll surpassed 150,000, the highest in the world, Reuters reported on Thursday.

The United States recorded 1,461 new deaths on Wednesday, the highest one-day increase since 1,484 on May 27, according to a Reuters tally.

US coronavirus deaths are rising at their fastest rate in two months and have increased by 10,000 in the past 11 days.

Nationally, COVID-19 deaths have risen for three weeks in a row while the number of new cases week-over-week recently fell for the first time since June.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) leave with a patient at Hialeah Hospital in Florida, one of the states with the highest number of cases and fatalities [Marco Bello/Reuters]

01:20 GMT - Mainland China reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

China reported 105 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 29, up from 101 cases a day earlier, Reuters news agency reported on Thursday quoting the health commission.

Of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases, according to a statement by the National Health Commission.

China also reported 21 new asymptomatic patients, down from 27 a day earlier.

As of the end of Wednesday, mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4,634.

00:45 GMT - Vietnam outbreak that started in Danang continues to grow

Vietnam's health ministry has reported an additional nine cases of coronavirus, as an outbreak that started in the popular tourist town of Danang continues to expand.

Reuters says some 81,000 people are now in quarantine as a result of the outbreak, which has spread to six cities and provinces in six days.

Reuters: Vietnam health ministry reports nine more local COVID-19 cases related to Danang virus outbreak — James Pearson (@pearswick) July 30, 2020

Al Jazeera's Scott Heidler has also filed this report on the unfolding situation in Vietnam.

00:15 GMT - Australia's Victoria state to report more than 700 cases, 13 deaths

The local media in Australia is reporting that the state of Victoria, the epicentre of a new wave of coronavirus in the country, will report more than 700 cases and 13 deaths on Thursday morning.

Sorry to say have heard similar things



Today’s #COVID19Vic number could be as high as 723



With a number that high (and 1 in 6 active cases in aged care sector) this could be a grim day. #Staysafe — Rafael Epstein (@Raf_Epstein) July 29, 2020

#BREAKING: There are reports that Victoria will announce more than 700 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. #9News pic.twitter.com/nlt2IfPQll — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) July 29, 2020

00:00 GMT - Brazil reports record numbers of coronavirus deaths, cases

Brazil's Health Ministry has just confirmed a record of 1,595 daily deaths from coronavirus. Taken on a weekly basis (7,677 this week), deaths are also at their highest since the pandemic began.

The authorities also reported a record number of cases for a single day (69,074), partly as a result of working through a backlog of previously unregistered cases.

Despite the accelerating pandemic, the government of President Jair Bolsonaro has moved to ease restrictions to boost the economy, and on Wednesday said a ban on foreign travellers to the country would be lifted.

