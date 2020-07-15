Colombia reporter calls surveillance scandal threat to democracy

Julian Martinez, an investigative journalist who revealed possible links between Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Marquez and drug traffickers, says he is being spied on by authorities.

Last January, the weekly Semana revealed that army intelligence had been illegally intercepting the communications of dozens of foreign and Colombian journalists, Supreme Court justices and opposition politicians.

The government promised a thorough investigation against those its describes as bad apples among the military but has so far rejected calls for reform.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.