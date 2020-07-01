What does China's national security law for Hong Kong say?

A new Hong Kong security law came into effect on Wednesday that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.

Hong Kong authorities threw a security blanket across the territory early on Wednesday, the 23rd anniversary of the former British colony's handover to Chinese rule, only hours after Beijing imposed the new legislation.

Some two dozen Western countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States, have urged China to reconsider the security law, saying Beijing must preserve rights to assembly and free speech that were agreed when Hong Kong was returned to China in 1997.

China says the law is targeted at a few "troublemakers" and accuses the UK and US of interfering in internal matters and fomenting unrest in Hong Kong.

Below are some details on the law, which came into effect at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.