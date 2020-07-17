Brazil tops 2 million coronavirus cases: Live updates

Brazil's coronavirus case-load topped 2 million, doubling in less than a month as the US passed 3.5 million total infections.

UN aid chief says coronavirus support to poor countries has been so far "grossly inadequate", urging G20 to step up aid or "pay price later".

More than 13.7 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, while more than 7.7 million have recovered and more than 588,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Here are the latest updates.

Friday, July 17

01:08 GMT - UK boosts healthcare funding to ward off winter COVID-19 wave

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to pour 3 billion pounds ($3.77bn) into England's National Health Service (NHS) to try to ward off any resurgence of the coronavirus.

"The Prime Minister is clear that now is not the time for complacency, and we must make sure our NHS is battle ready for winter," a spokesman said ahead of a news conference by Johnson on Friday afternoon.

Britain is the worst-affected country in Europe by COVID-19 with a death toll from confirmed cases of more than 45,000.

Staff at the Leeds General Infirmary participate in a national NHS celebration clap in Leeds on July 5, 2020 [Oli Scarff/ AFP]

00:30 GMT - Brazil cases reach 2 million, doubling in less than a month

Brazil has passed the 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases mark, with little sign that the rate of increase is slowing as anger grows over President Jair Bolsonaro's handling of the outbreak.

In recent weeks, there have been nearly 40,000 confirmed new cases per day, according to government figures, and it took just 27 days for Brazil's total case-load to rise from 1 million to 2 million cases.

On Thursday, confirmed cases in Brazil totaled 2,012,151, while deaths numbered 76,688.

Experts blame denial of the virus' deadly potential by Bolsonaro and lack of national coordination combined with scattershot responses by city and state governments, with some reopening earlier than health experts recommended.

00:17 GMT - 'Step up now or pay price later': G20 urged to support poor countries

Coronavirus support to poor countries has been so far "grossly inadequate and that's dangerously shortsighted," UN aid chief Mark Lowcock said, as he asked wealthy countries for billions more dollars in assistance.

The United Nations increased its humanitarian appeal by more than a third to $10.3bn to help 63 states, mainly in Africa and Latin America, tackle the spread and destabilising effects of the coronavirus. This is up from the world body's initial $2bn request in March, then $6.7bn in May.

So far, Lowcock said, the UN has only received $1.7bn.

As finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies prepare to meet virtually on Saturday, Lowcock told reporters: "The message to the G20 is step up now or pay the price later."

"The response so far of wealthy nations, who've rightly thrown out the fiscal and monetary rule books to protect their own people and economies, the response that they've made to the situations in other countries has been grossly inadequate and that's dangerously shortsighted."

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

You can find all the key developments from yesterday, July 16, here.