Brazil is the worst affected country by the coronavirus pandemic in Latin America.

But despite this, the largest city Sao Paulo is bowing to pressure from the business sector to lift restrictions.

The permission to reopen gyms, bars, restaurants and shopping centres in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil's two biggest cities, comes just as the country surpasses 1.6 million infections and more than 65,000 deaths from COVID-19.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman reports.