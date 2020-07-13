Brazil coronavirus cases near two million: Live updates

Brazil, the world's number-two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, has registered 631 new deaths, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. Experts say the real number of infections could be far higher as testing lags.

Companies around the world will take on as much as $1 trillion of new debt in 2020, as they try to shore up their finances against the coronavirus, according to a new study of 900 firms by the asset management group Janus Henderson. Corporate debt will increase by 12 percent to around $9.3 trillion.

The US state of Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the administration of US President Donald Trump renewed its push for schools to reopen. If Florida were a country, it would rank fourth in the world for the most new cases in a day, according to Reuters.

The World Health Organization confirms a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours. The biggest increases were in the US, Brazil, India and South Africa.

More than 12.86 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and almost 568,000 have died, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University. More than seven million patients have recovered.

Sunday, July 12

01:37 GMT - South Korea cases surge to about 60 daily

South Korea's new virus cases bounced back to above 60 on Monday as imported cases and cluster infections in major cities continued to rise, Yonhap news agency reported.

The country added 62 cases, including 19 local infections, raising the total caseload to 13,479, according to Yonhap quoting the the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The tally marked a sharp rise from 44 new virus cases reported Sunday and 35 cases Saturday. It marked the highest since the number of daily virus cases hit 63 on Wednesday.

There were no additional deaths reported and the death toll remained at 289.

Amid worries of the spread of the coronavirus, mourners attend on Monday the funeral of late Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at Seoul City Hall Plaza [Kim Hong-Ji/Reuters]

01:10 GMT - China reports eight new active cases, seven asymptomatic individuals

Mainland China reported eight new COVID-19 cases as of the end of July 12, up from seven reported a day earlier, Reuters news agency reported on Monday quoting the Chinese national health authority.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all of the new cases were imported infection involving travellers from overseas, the same as the seven cases a day earlier. The capital city of Beijing reported no new confirmed cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The Commission also reported six new asymptomatic patients, those who are infected with the coronavirus but have no symptoms, compared with five a day earlier. China does not consider such patients as confirmed cases.

Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,602, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

00:53 GMT - Mexico reports 4,482 new coronavirus cases, 276 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 4,482 new confirmed coronavirus infections and 276 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 299,750 cases and 35,006 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases, Reuters news agency said on Sunday.

00:35 GMT - Argentina coronavirus cases hit 100,000

A woman receives food at a community centre in the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic [Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/EPA]

Argentina has exceeded 100,000 cases of novel coronavirus infections as it struggles to contain spiraling case rates despite a strict quarantine imposed on the capital Buenos Aires and its surroundings.

The health ministry said on Sunday that 2,657 new cases were confirmed overnight, taking the total to 100,166.

The South American country imposed a strict quarantine in mid-March to stop the pandemic. It relaxed restrictions slightly in May but then reinstated them in late June for Buenos Aires and its surroundings due to a spike in cases.

The death toll in Argentina from COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, is 1,845, a far cry from the 71,469 in Brazil by Sunday and the 11,682 in Peru.

00:01 GMT - Brazil coronavirus deaths hit more than 72,000

Brazil, the world's number-two coronavirus hot spot after the United States, has registered 631 new deaths, with a new total of 1,864,681 confirmed cases, Reuters news agency reported quoting the country's health ministry.

Brazil now has an official total of 72,100 deaths as of the end of Sunday, the ministry said.

The numbers of deaths and cases are usually lower on the weekend because of patchy reporting. Experts say the true totals are likely far higher due to a lack of testing.

