Brazil's Bolsonaro tested again for coronavirus: Live updates

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been tested for coronavirus again, after showing symptoms of the disease including a fever.

A group of more than 200 scientists are urging the World Health Organization to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air.

Nearly 11.6 million people around the world have now been diagnosed with COVID-19, and nearly 537,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States and Brazil have reported the most cases and the highest death tolls.

Tuesday, July 7

01:35 GMT - Mexico outbreak could last until April

A top health official in Mexico says the outbreak there could last until next April.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell told Radio Formula, a local channel, that cases could persist throughout the winter.

"Flu season begins in October and there are some reasonable assumptions that we could also have a spike in COVID-19 along with the flu throughout the fall-to-winter season," he said.

Mexico has recorded 31,119 deaths from the disease, the fifth highest in the world.

00:00 GMT - New Zealand to limit citizens' return in quarantine squeeze

New Zealand citizens who want to return home may have to wait longer than anticipated after the government moved to limit arrivals from overseas to ease pressure on mandatory quarantine facilities.

Officials said they had reached an agreement with Air New Zealand to put a hold on inbound bookings for the next three weeks and were talking to other airlines.

"The last thing we need are hastily set up facilities to meet demand, so we must have a manageable number of fit-for-purpose, safe facilities that do the job of stopping COVID-19 at the border," Housing Minister Megan Woods said in a statement.

There are currently nearly 6,000 people in quarantine at 28 facilities.

23:30 GMT - Bolsonaro tested after showing COVID-19 symptoms

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has had another coronavirus test, after reporting symptoms associated with the respiratory disease, including a fever.

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just been tested for the virus, and that a medical examination had shown his lungs were "clean". The results are due on Tuesday.

The right-wing populist has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, even though Brazil now has the second-highest number of cases, and deaths, in the world.

A woman walks pass graffiti in Rio de Janeiro showing Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro. He is awaiting the result of a second coronavirus test after coming down with a fever [Sergio Moraes/Reuters]

