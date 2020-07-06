Border between Australia's most populous states closed

The border between Australia's two most populous states is closing indefinitely as coronavirus infections soar on one side.

Authorities in Victoria are scrambling to bring the spiking case numbers back down in the state, locking down residents and bringing in more social distancing measures.

Australia has fared better than many countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the outbreak is a clear example of how quickly the virus can return.

Al Jazeera's Nicola Gage reports from the nation's capital, Canberra.