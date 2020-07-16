Bolsonaro backs unproven drug in coronavirus battle: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro is again touting the supposed benefits of malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19, as he tests positive for the virus again.

Nearly 13.5 million people around the world have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 582,000 have died, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Thursday, July 16

01:15 GMT - Australian state of Victoria reports record daily cases

The Australian state of Victoria has just given its daily update on coronavirus, reporting 317 new cases - a record for Australia. Two men in their 80s were also confirmed to have died from the disease.

00:30 GMT - Bolsonaro touts unproven drug as he battles coronavirus

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro continues to tout hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus even though there is little evidence that it works.

Bolsonaro, who tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time on Wednesday, shared a video on social media extolling the benefits of the controversial malaria drug.

"I was medicated from the beginning with hydroxychloroquine, with a doctor's recommendation," Bolsonaro said in the post. "I felt better the next day. Whether it is a coincidence or not ... It worked for me."

Scientists are not so convinced about the benefits. Doctors warn of serious side effects, and a study in May found a higher risk of death.

23:00 GMT - Spain cracks down on boozing tourists

Authorities on the Spanish island of Majorca have ordered bars on popular party streets in Magaluf and Palma to close, for fear that hard-drinking tourists will trigger a surge in coronavirus cases.

The island is popular with German and British holidaymakers and the regional government had already introduced heavy fines for anyone organising illegal parties or flouting rules on social distancing and face masks.

It ordered the closures after video emerged of mainly German tourists carousing around bars and terraces as if "no one had ever heard of the corona pandemic", according to the German-language publication Mallorca Zeitung.

