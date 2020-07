In Australia, half a century of aviation history has ended at Qantas Airways, with the early retirement of its final Boeing 747. It is the latest airline casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, which has devastated the industry globally, forcing many airlines to decommission part or parts of their fleet, and cut staff.

Qantas had planned to retire its 747s by the end of 2020, but COVID-19 brought its end forward.

Al Jazeera's Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.