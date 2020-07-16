Arrests made on fourth day of Detroit summer school protests

Police on Thursday arrested at least 11 protesters who tried to block buses from picking up Detroit students as the fourth day of demonstrations against voluntary summer classes during the coronavirus outbreak continue.

The Detroit school district this week began offering online or in-person classes to learners. For in-person classes, students and teachers must wear face masks, and there are fewer students allowed per classroom to reduce the risk of a spread of the novel coronavirus.

Students wearing masks at a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas [LM Otero/AP Photo]

But a group of people appeared each day to protest the programme, saying officials are putting people at risk. A lawsuit has also been filed.

"We are out here to prevent the spread of a deadly disease in our schools, to prevent that from spreading from the schools back into the community," said teacher and protester Benjamin Royal.

Thank you to all the bus drivers who brought children to school today. All routes were executed. We are staying focused on what matters: serving children and their families and adjusting to the new normal with COVID. — Nikolai Vitti (@Dr_Vitti) July 15, 2020

Eleven people were repeatedly warned before they were arrested for blocking operations at the bus company, Police Commander Arnold Williams said.

There were 630 students in classrooms on Wednesday and 1,100 more participating online, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said. Most students do not ride buses to get to one of the two dozen schools.

"We are staying focused on what matters: serving children and their families and adjusting to the new normal with COVID," Vitti said on Twitter.