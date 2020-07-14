14 killed in attack on village in central Nigeria

At least 14 villagers have been killed by gunmen in central Nigeria's Kogi state, police said, terming the attack communal violence.

The night-time attack on Agbudu village in Koton-Karfe area also left six people seriously injured, said state police commissioner Ede Ayuba in a statement on Wednesday.

"I was there and I was part of those who picked up some of the dead bodies we are talking about," said Ayuba.

He said 13 of the dead were members of the same family.

"In that family, only one person survived. His uncle, his mother, his uncle's wife, his younger brother, his senior brother's wife, his wife and all his children were killed," he said.

Ayuba said an investigation had been launched into the incident, adding that a long-standing row over land rights was a possible motive.