Yemen gov't, southern separatists agree on ceasefire: S Arabia

Yemen's government and southern separatist forces have agreed on a ceasefire and will begin talks in Saudi Arabia on implementing a peace deal, the kingdom's ambassador to Yemen has announced.

Both sides agreed on a ceasefire in Abyan province and the de-escalation of tensions in other regions, Mohammed al-Jaber said in a Twitter post on Monday.

The self-styled Southern Transitional Council (STC) and the Saudi-backed government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi also agreed to start talks on implementing a Riyadh agreement involving committees from both sides, according to the ambassador.

