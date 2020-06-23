WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports

The World Health Organization says the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected in the world's second-worst affected country with 51,000 deaths reported so far.

by

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the number of coronavirus infections in Brazil could be much higher than is being reported as the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected.

    Latin America's largest country is currently the world's second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths and more than a million infections of the novel coronavirus.

    Many more infections and deaths are feared because social distancing measures are not being taken seriously.

    Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Data fog: Why some countries' coronavirus numbers do not add up

    Data fog: Why some countries' coronavirus numbers do not add up

    Reported numbers of confirmed cases have become fodder for the political gristmill. Here is what non-politicians think.

    Project Force: What is behind China's naval ambitions?

    Project Force: What is behind China's naval ambitions?

    Why China's rapid military expansion has its neighbours worried.

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    Historians and archaeologists are showing just how integral Islam is to the country's identity.