WHO: Brazil's COVID-19 cases 'much higher' than reports

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said the number of coronavirus infections in Brazil could be much higher than is being reported as the lack of testing means many cases are likely going undetected.

Latin America's largest country is currently the world's second-worst affected with 51,000 deaths and more than a million infections of the novel coronavirus.

Many more infections and deaths are feared because social distancing measures are not being taken seriously.

Al Jazeera's Priyanka Gupta reports.