As countries across Europe start to emerge from lockdown, the United Kingdom is about to enter its next stage - 14 days quarantine for most international arrivals.

Critics question how useful the measure will be, as there is little evidence new cases are being imported.

It has also angered the tourism industry, which accounts for about 10 percent of the economy.

Al Jazeera's Jonah Hull reports from one of the most popular tourist spots, Stratford-upon-Avon, the birthplace of William Shakespeare.