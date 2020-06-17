UK: Report on COVID-19 deaths says racism a risk for minorities

Racism and discrimination blamed for a higher coronavirus mortality rate among Britain's minorities.

    It has been acknowledged that social inequalities have contributed to higher death rates from COVID-19 among the UK's Black, Asian and other minorities, but now racism has been cited as a factor.

    As Black Lives Matter protests take off in Britain, the latest findings will add to the conversation.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a commission of inquiry aimed at eradicating all forms of racism, but warned that change would take a long time.

    Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London, UK.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Between 2014 and 2019, 1,653 Black people died at the hands of the US police. Here are just some of their stories.

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    Historians and archaeologists are showing just how integral Islam is to the country's identity.

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    #BlackLivesMatter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and rapper Lowkey talk about being branded a 'terrorist' and activism.