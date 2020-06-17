UK: Report on COVID-19 deaths says racism a risk for minorities

It has been acknowledged that social inequalities have contributed to higher death rates from COVID-19 among the UK's Black, Asian and other minorities, but now racism has been cited as a factor.

As Black Lives Matter protests take off in Britain, the latest findings will add to the conversation.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a commission of inquiry aimed at eradicating all forms of racism, but warned that change would take a long time.

Al Jazeera’s Jonah Hull reports from London, UK.