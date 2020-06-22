Trump put personal over national interests: Bolton

Former US national security adviser repeats claim that Trump's focus is re-election and not national health as Trump rally comes under fire.

    Donald Trump's decision to hold a campaign rally against the advice of medical experts is coming under fire.

    Critics say the decision is evidence of his willingness to put people at risk to advance his political agenda.

    At least six members of the US president's campaign staff tested positive for coronavirus before the gathering began.

    And ahead of his tell-all book release, former national security adviser John Bolton repeated his allegation that the president is more focused on re-election than public health.

    Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

