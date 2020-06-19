Trump may try again to limit DACA immigrant protections

US President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration will make a filing on "Dreamer" immigrants who arrived in the United States irregularly but entered as children, without providing details, to address the Supreme Court's ruling he broke federal procedure law in ending a programme shielding them from deportation.

"The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They 'punted', much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly in order to properly fulfil the Supreme Court's ruling & request of yesterday," Trump wrote on Twitter, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy.

Trump did not explain what he meant by "enhanced papers". The highest court in the country left the door open for Trump to attempt again to rescind the programme, ruling only that the administration had not met a procedural requirement and its actions were "arbitrary and capricious" under a federal law called the Administrative Procedure Act.

Ken Cuccinelli, the Department of Homeland Security acting deputy secretary, on Friday said the department would "move as quickly as possible" to present Trump with various executive options he could take.

"That still leaves open the appropriate solution, which the Supreme Court mentioned, and that is that Congress step up to the plate," he told Fox News in an interview shortly before Trump's tweet.

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked his bid to end DACA with a 5-4 ruling.

The ruling means that the roughly 649,000 immigrants, mostly young Hispanic adults born in Mexico and other Latin American countries, currently enrolled in the programme will remain protected from deportation and eligible to obtain renewable two-year work permits.