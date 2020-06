Sudanese authorities have put up barricades outside the military headquarters to stop protesters from gathering there.

Crowds are expected to mark a year since a violent crackdown by security forces in which more than 100 people were killed and 700 others wounded.

The uprising saw President Omar al-Bashir removed from power.

But many victims say those who replaced him are yet to deliver justice.

Al Jazeera's Hiba Morgan reports from Khartoum, Sudan.