Russia's diesel spill pollutes waterways in Siberia

Waterways near Russia's Siberian city of Norilsk have been rapidly polluted by a spill of more than 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in recent days

    Waterways near Russia's Siberian city of Norilsk have been rapidly polluted by a spill of more than 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in recent days, according to state media.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday a state of emergency, dedicating federal resources to the clean-up effort. He said local officials had been inefficient in dealing with the disaster.

    The spill occurred on Friday when a diesel tank ruptured at a thermal power plant, according to a statement by the city's main employer, metals miner Nornickel.

    Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan has more.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

