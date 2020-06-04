Russia's diesel spill pollutes waterways in Siberia

Waterways near Russia's Siberian city of Norilsk have been rapidly polluted by a spill of more than 20,000 tonnes of diesel fuel in recent days, according to state media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Wednesday a state of emergency, dedicating federal resources to the clean-up effort. He said local officials had been inefficient in dealing with the disaster.

The spill occurred on Friday when a diesel tank ruptured at a thermal power plant, according to a statement by the city's main employer, metals miner Nornickel.

Al Jazeera's Paul Brennan has more.