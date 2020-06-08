Qatar to lift coronavirus restrictions in four phases

Qatar will start lifting coronavirus restrictions under a four-phase plan starting June 15.

Government spokesperson Lolwa Rashed al-Khater said on Monday that some mosques would be allowed to reopen from June 15 and some stories in malls will also be allowed to reopen if certain conditions are met.

More:

Selected parks will allow visitors in for exercise, but children under 12 will not be allowed to enter, she added.

The second phase of easing the lockdown would start on July 1, the third on August 1 and the fourth on September 1.

Private health clinics will be allowed to be open with 40 percent capacity from June 15. The capacity of clinics will be increased by 20 percent in each phase.

The second phase will allow a partial opening of restaurants with limited capacity and malls for limited capacity and hours. During this phase, museums, libraries, markets and wholesale markets will also be open with limited capacity and during specific hours.

200603162439577

The third phase will permit the resumption of flights from low-risk countries for priority passengers, such as returning residents. It will also see the total reopening of shopping malls, while health clubs, gyms, swimming pools, salons and hairdressers will be active with limited capacity.

The fourth will allow wedding parties, business gatherings - such as exhibitions. It will also see the reopening of theatres, museums, libraries and cinemas.

Qatar reported 1,368 new coronavirus cases and three deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 70,158 cases, including 57 deaths.