Protests against police brutality continue across Europe: Live

Protesters have taken to the streets across the world - in Hong Kong, Spain, Italy and the UK - as demonstrations against police brutality and racism entered their 13th day following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Saturday marked one of the largest mobilisations since the death of Floyd, with massive protests in Australia, Asia, Europe and across the US. While some clashes were reported, they remained mostly peaceful.

Hundreds of mourners gathered in North Carolina on Saturday for a memorial service for Floyd, the second of three currently planned.

Sunday, June 7:

16:10 GMT - Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden to meet Floyd family

Democratic US presidential candidate Joe Biden will travel to Houston and meet with the family of George Floyd, two weeks after Floyd's death in police custody triggered nationwide protests over racial injustice, two senior aides said.

Biden is expected to offer his sympathies to Floyd's relatives and record a video message for Floyd's funeral service, which is taking place later in the day in Houston, the aides said. He is not expected to attend the service to avoid any disruption to mourners that could be caused by his Secret Service protective detail.

Floyd's body arrived in Houston on Sunday, officials said.

15:40 GMT - Protesters in Virginia toppled Confederate statue

US demonstrators toppled a statue of Confederate General Williams Carter Wickham from its pedestal after a day of mostly peaceful demonstrations across Virginia on Saturday.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that most of the demonstrators had already dispersed when a rope was tied around the Confederate statue, which has stood since 1891 in Richmond’s Monroe Park. In 2017, some of Wickham’s descendants urged the city to remove the statue.

Confederate monuments are a major flashpoint in Virginia and across the US.

15:15 GMT - Trump orders National Guard's withdrawal from Washington

US President Donald Trump has ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

"I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control," he tweeted.

"They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!"

A demonstrator stares at a National Guard soldier as protests continued over the death of George Floyd near the White House [Alex Brandon/The Associated Press]

14:30 GMT - Trump has drifted from constitution, former military chief warns

Colin Powell, who served as America's top military officer and top diplomat under Republican presidents, has said he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden, accusing Donald Trump of drifting from the US constitution.

In a scathing indictment of Trump on CNN, Powell denounced the US president as a danger to democracy whose lies and insults have diminished America in the eyes of the world.

"We have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution. And the president's drifted away from it," Powell said.

A former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Powell was the latest in a series of retired top military officers to publicly criticise Trump's handling of the protests.

13:45 GMT - Protests continue across Europe

Thousands of people took to the streets of Barcelona, Madrid and Rome in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, which has drawn large protests against racism and police brutality around the world.

The rally in Rome's sprawling People's Square was noisy but peaceful, with the majority of protesters wearing masks to protect against coronavirus.

More demonstrations were being held Sunday across the United Kingdom, including one outside the US Embassy in London.

Protesters raise their fists at the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, during a demonstration against racism and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement [Gabriel Bouys/AFP]

13:15 GMT - Thailand holds Zoom protest

Some 300 Thais and foreigners in Thailand and elsewhere joined an online protest against racism on Sunday, adding their voices to global calls for justice for Floyd.

With coronavirus restrictions, protesters with "I Can't Breathe" messages on their arms and placards gathered on the video-meeting platform Zoom to emphasize the call in Thailand as they watched the video clip of Floyd's last moments.

12:50 GMT - Dozens attend protest at US embassy in Hong Kong

A Black Lives Matter protest was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions in Hong Kong, yet a group of demonstrators showed up in front of US embassy on Sunday.

"It's a global issue," Quinland Anderson, a 28-year-old UK citizen living in Hong Kong who was at the protest told The Associated Press news agency.

Hong Kong resident and protester Max Percy, 24, said no human should have "suffered" as Floyd did.

Protesters gathered in a group of eight, which is in accordance with the limit of people who are allowed to meet under current coronavirus restrictions, and took turns to give speeches outside of the embassy.

12:25 GMT - New York: Curfew lifted early after peace protests

New York City is lifting its curfew spurred by protests against police brutality ahead of schedule, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday morning.

The 8pm citywide curfew, New York's first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through to at least Sunday, with the city planning to lift it at the same time it enters the first phase of reopening after more than two months of shutdowns because of the coronavirus.

"Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city," de Blasio tweeted in his announcement of the curfew's end "effective immediately". "Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart."

The move followed New York City police pulling back on enforcing the curfew on Saturday as thousands took to the streets and parks to protest police brutality, sparked by Floyd's death.

New York City: We are lifting the curfew, effective immediately. Yesterday and last night we saw the very best of our city.



Tomorrow we take the first big step to restart. Keep staying safe. Keep looking out for each other.

