New protests in Atlanta after police kill another man

New protests have broken out in the US city of Atlanta following the police killing of another Black man on Friday. Demonstrators are angry after Rayshard Brooks was shot by officers after a struggle at a fast-food restaurant, and died later in hospital. Police said Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-through, had failed a sobriety test and resisted arrest. The officers tried using a police taser on him, but a fight broke out. Video footage, which was posted on social media, shows Brooks on the ground outside his car, struggling with two police officers. The shooting later occurs out of frame.

Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, Florida.