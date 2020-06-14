New protests in Atlanta after police kill another man

Demonstrators are angry after Rayshard Brooks was shot by officers after a struggle at a fast-food restaurant, and died later in hospital.

by

    New protests have broken out in the US city of Atlanta following the police killing of another Black man on Friday. Demonstrators are angry after Rayshard Brooks was shot by officers after a struggle at a fast-food restaurant, and died later in hospital. Police said Brooks, who had fallen asleep in his car in the drive-through, had failed a sobriety test and resisted arrest. The officers tried using a police taser on him, but a fight broke out. Video footage, which was posted on social media, shows Brooks on the ground outside his car, struggling with two police officers. The shooting later occurs out of frame.

    Al Jazeera's Andy Gallacher reports from Miami, Florida.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

    YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Know their names: Black people killed by the police in the US

    Between 2014 and 2019, 1,653 Black people died at the hands of the US police. Here are just some of their stories.

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    The Portuguese rediscovering their country's Muslim past

    Historians and archaeologists are showing just how integral Islam is to the country's identity.

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    Studio B, Unscripted: With Patrisse Cullors and Lowkey

    #BlackLivesMatter co-founder Patrisse Cullors and rapper Lowkey talk about being branded a 'terrorist' and activism.