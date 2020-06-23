President Trump vows to arrest anyone pulling down statues

US President Donald Trump has vowed to arrest anyone caught trying to tear down monuments or statues, threatening they could be jailed for 10 years.

Trump added the new order applies "retroactively" so those who previously participated in bringing down statues could be detained.

"I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the US with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act," the president said in a tweet on Tuesday.

.....This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

A wave of nationwide rallies calling for racial justice has swept the US since May 25 when George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Since then, monuments from the civil war era or associated with slavery and the colonisation of Native Americans by Europeans have been targetted for destruction.

On Monday night protesters tried to pull down a statue of former US president Andrew Jackson near the White House before being dispersed by police with pepper-spray.

Videos posted on social media showed demonstrators climbed on the statue, tied ropes around it, then tried unsuccessfully to pull it off its pedestal.

The statue shows Jackson in a military uniform, riding a horse that is rearing on its hind legs. The 19th century president's ruthless treatment of Native Americans has made his statue a target of demonstrators protesting the United States' legacy of racial injustice.

The Jackson statue remained on its pedestal Monday night.