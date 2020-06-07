Former Palestine Islamic Jihad leader Ramadan Shallah dies

Former leader of the Palestine Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Ramadan Shallah, has died after a long battle with a chronic disease, the Gaza-based movement confirmed.

The 62-year-old, who was in a medical coma after suffering multiple heart and kidney complications for about two years, died in a Beirut hospital on Saturday.

"We mourn the passing of a great Palestinian leader who held the banner of Jihad for Palestine and Jerusalem since the founding of the movement," PIJ said in the statement.

The exact nature of his medical condition remained unknown. PIJ officials declined to elaborate when asked by Al Jazeera.

He alternated between Beirut and Damascus over the past 20 years.

Shallah became PIJ leader in 1995 after the death of Fathi Shiqaqi, who was assassinated by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in Malta.

Gaza-based senior PIJ leader Dawood Shihab told Al Jazeera that the group will remain faithful to Shallah's principles and legacy.

"Dr Shallah was an Arab and Muslim patriot who always believed in the cause of Palestine," he said.

In a statement carried by the official Palestine news agency, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said, "We have lost a major patriotic figure."

Gaza-based Hamas movement issued a statement saying "[Shallah] is one of Palestine's great leaders and is an example of patience, resilience and honesty and a role model as a fighter".

Shallah, who was born in Gaza, did his PhD in economics from the United Kingdom and taught at the University of South Florida from 1993 to 1995 before he assumed PIJ's leadership.

The US government placed him on its most-wanted list due to PIJ's role in attacks against Israeli targets in Palestine.

In 2018, Shallah's deputy, Beirut-based Ziyad Nakhaleh, was elected as his successor.

The PIJ is mainly supported by Iran which provides most of its military capabilities and training.

