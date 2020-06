The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has passed 100,000.

Infections jumped after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan ended and markets reopened.

Doctors and other health professionals wanted tougher lockdown measures, including the closure of mosques.

But the government rejected them.

More than 2,000 people in Pakistan have died from COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

