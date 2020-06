Latin American prisons are notorious for being overcrowded and under-resourced. And with COVID -19 hitting the region hard, many are worried about a rapid spread of the virus in jails. In Mexico, the government had an "amnesty plan'' to release low-risk prisoners, which has not been approved for implementation yet.

Many are worried the government is not taking enough action against the threat of COVID-19 to the country's prisoners.

Al Jazeera's John Holman reports from Mexico City.