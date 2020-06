While protesters in the United States mourn George Floyd, police brutality is also a concern south of the border in Mexico.

Mexicans protested against police brutality in the second-largest city, Guadalajara, accusing the police officers who arrested a construction worker of beating him to death.

The government's human rights minister has condemned the use of excessive force.

But police deny that.

Al Jazeera's Laura Burdon-Manley has more.