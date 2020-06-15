'Decisive measures' in Beijing as coronavirus cases spike: Live

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

China has turned to mass testing in Beijing after a jump in cases connected with a wholesale food market in the capital.

Australia is looking to infrastructure spending to boost its economy - the country's facing its first recession in 30 years as a result of the coronavirus.

Nearly 7.9 million people around the world have been confirmed to have the coronavirus. More than 3.7 million have recovered, while at least 432,632 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The US, Brazil and the UK have recorded the most deaths, while the US, Brazil and Russia have confirmed the most cases.

Here are the latest updates:

Monday, June 15

00:05 GMT - China ramps up testing in Beijing after spike in cases

China's vice premier Sun Chunlan is calling for "decisive measures" in Beijing as the capital moves to mass coronavirus testing after a spike in cases connected to a major wholesale food market.

Late on Sunday, all companies were ordered to supervise a 14-day home quarantine for employees who'd visited the Xinfadi market or been in contact with anyone who had been there. The market has been closed and a number of residential estates around it sealed off. Schools and kindergartens in the area have been closed too.

"Beijing has entered an extraordinary period," city spokesman Xu Hejian said.

According to state media, latest figures show 49 new cases in mainland China, ten imported and 39 acquired locally - 36 of them in Beijing.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan, who had led anti-#COVID19 fight in #Wuhan for months, urged authorities to take decisive measures in containing virus spread in #Beijing after latest infection clusters. The capital city is still facing high risks of further virus spreading: Sun pic.twitter.com/hjLl4IDj1b — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 15, 2020

00:00 GMT - Australia banking on infrastructure to escape coronavirus economic rout

Australia is expected to spend a further 1.5 billion Australian dollars ($1.03 billion) on infrastructure and fast-track approvals for a series of projects including the expansion of the Olympic Dam.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is due to speak later on Monday.

"As we come out of the COVID crisis, infrastructure can give us the edge many countries don't have," he's expected to say, according to extracts of the speech sent to Reuters by his office.

The government has already brought forward 3.8 billion Australian dollars in infrastructure funding with the country facing its first recession in 30 years.

23:00 GMT (Sunday) - EasyJet to resume some flights in UK

Britain's EasyJet will resume operations on Monday with a limited number of domestic flights within the UK. The first will leave Gatwick Airport for Glasgow at 06:00 GMT.

All passengers will have to wear face masks, aircraft cleaning will be enhanced and no food services offered.

EasyJet plans to add more services as the months progress and expects to be flying about three-quarters of its routes by August, but at a much lower frequency.

22:05 GMT (Sunday): Ghana's health minister confirmed with coronavirus

Ghana's health minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu has been diagnosed with coronavirus and is a stable condition.

"Let us wish our hardworking minister for health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, a speedy recovery from the virus, which he contracted in the line of duty," President Nana Akufo-Addo said on television on Sunday.

Ghana has recorded nearly 12,000 cases of coronavirus, one of the highest in Africa, but has also tested far more people than most other countries. It has reported 54 deaths.

Read all the updates from yesterday (June 14) here.