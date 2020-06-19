LIVE: Brazil nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths and 1 million cases

More than 450,000 people have died as a result of the new coronavirus, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 8.4 million people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus around the world and more than four million have recovered. The United States has the most cases and deaths, followed by Brazil.

Indonesia reported 1,331 new coronavirus infections, its biggest daily increase since the outbreak started locally, taking its total number of cases to 42,762.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that testing of the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in its large multi-country trial of treatments for COVID-19 patients had been halted after new data and studies showed no benefit.

Here are the latest updates:

Friday, June 19

00:53 GMT - Further lockdowns not needed in US, Fauci tells AFP

The United States does not require more widespread lockdowns to get its COVID-19 outbreak under control, a leading government expert told the AFP news agency, amid concerns over an uptick of cases in some 20 states, including California, Florida and Texas.

"I don't think we're going to be talking about going back to lockdown," Anthony Fauci said when asked if states that are seeing a surge in their caseload should reissue stay-at-home orders.

"I think we're going to be talking about trying to better control those areas of the country that seem to be having a surge of cases."

Stressing the need for localised approaches, Fauci said one thing that bothered him was the public's lack of compliance to authorities' recommendations about wearing masks.

Participants of San Diego's Junior Lifeguard Program wear masks on the beach [Mike Blake/ Reuters]

"We have a country where even when the recommendations are to wear a mask, a recommendation that I've been involved in making, there are some groups that actually do the recommendations very strictly and they adhere to it," he said.

"And then... you see pictures of people in bars and in congregations without that. So again, it's a mixed bag. Some people are doing it fine, and some are not."

00:18 GMT - Nursing homes represent more than 1 in 4 coronavirus deaths in US

In the US, nursing home residents account for nearly one in 10 of all the coronavirus cases and more than a quarter of the deaths, according to an Associated Press analysis of government data.

The analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services found that nearly half of the more than 15,000 nursing homes have reported suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of June 7. About 1 in 5 facilities - or 21 percent - have reported deaths.

Nationwide, nursing homes reported nearly 179,000 suspected or confirmed cases among residents and 29,497 deaths.

00:01 GMT - Brazil nears 50,000 coronavirus deaths and 1 million cases

New statistics from Brazil's Health Ministry shows the country fast approaching 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 50,000 deaths.

With the world's worst outbreak outside the US, Brazil now has 978,142 confirmed cases and 47,748 deaths, up 1,238 from Wednesday, the ministry said.

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Zaheena Rasheed in Male, Maldives.

