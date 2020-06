There have been scenes of jubilation in Libya after the sudden end of renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar's 14-month offensive to seize the capital.

People crowded into the Tripoli's main square, celebrating the fall of the nearby city of Tarhuna.

It was the remaining stronghold of Haftar's forces and a strategically important base in the country's west.

The UN-recognised government said it had seized the city on Friday.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed has the story.