New Zealand says it's free of coronavirus: Live updates

Hello and welcome to Al Jazeera's continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic. I'm Kate Mayberry in Kuala Lumpur.

New Zealand's Health Ministry says the country, which implemented one of the toughest lockdowns anywhere in the world, no longer has any active cases of coronavirus. The last case of the disease was reported on May 22.

Coronavirus restrictions are being relaxed in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta as well as in India. New York is also due to begin emerging from its lockdown on Monday.

The UK's 14-day quarantine on all travellers arriving from overseas takes effect on Monday despite widespread opposition from airlines and the tourism industry.

More than 6.9 million people around the world have now been confirmed to have coronavirus with nearly 402,000 dying from the disease, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The US, the UK and Brazil have recorded the highest death tolls.

Monday, June 8

01:30 GMT - New Zealand clear of coronavirus as last patient leaves hospital

New Zealand has confirmed it is clear of coronavirus with no new cases of the virus reported and no active cases.

The last patient was released from isolation after showing no symptoms for 48 hours.

"This is really good news for the person concerned and it's also something the rest of New Zealand can take heart from," Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement. The last reported case of coronavirus in New Zealand was on 22 May.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to give an update on New Zealand's lockdown at 3pm local time (03:00 GMT).

Today we can announce that there are now no active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand! Read our full update at https://t.co/YYbSSBzUJC pic.twitter.com/GEMQ1QghgA — Ministry of Health - Manatū Hauora (@minhealthnz) June 8, 2020

#BREAKING After weeks without a single person contracting the virus, New Zealand's last remaining active Covid-19 case — has recovered!



Today, Kiwis have achieved something many of the world's most powerful nations may only ever dream of.https://t.co/pDQBRKlwwX pic.twitter.com/W1nYl3eEu6 — nzherald (@nzherald) June 8, 2020

00:20 GMT - Vietnam reports two new cases - both imported

Vietnam has reported two new cases of coronavirus. Both were returning from Mexico and have been quarantined.

The country has not had a domestically transmitted case of coronavirus in 53 days.

00:00 GMT - More countries loosen restrictions despite high caseloads

Offices, restaurants and places of worship will start opening in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta from Monday, providing they operate at only 50 percent of capacity. Public transport will also operate at 50 percent capacity while shopping centres will be able to reopen next week.

Jakarta, where roads have been uncharacteristally empty for weeks, is getting back to business on Monday [Mast Irham/EPA]

India is also further relaxing its lockdown, even as case numbers surge. In Delhi, which has about 10 percent of India's 246,628 confirmed cases, authorities earlier ordered hospital beds be reserved solely for the city's residents.

Delhi's health infrastructure is needed to tackle Corona crisis at the moment https://t.co/GnTaCTDVkx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 7, 2020

23:30 GMT - Chile death toll jumps sharply as data consolidated

Chile has revised its coronavirus death toll sharply higher after reviewing death registry data and information from laboratories carrying out COVID-19 tests and consolidating the list.

Health Minister Jaime Manalich reported 653 deaths from COVID-19 bringing the total toll to 2,290. Of the 653, 96 were new deaths.

"This is an adjustment we have to make and report, a commitment to legitimacy especially when we've made a huge effort to search additional databases for information not present in the databases we were using before," it said.

