An Israeli settler convicted of murdering 18-month-old Ali Dawabsheh and his parents in a firebomb attack in 2015 is due to be sentenced on Tuesday.

The only survivor of the attack was Ahmed Dawabsheh, a young boy who was four years old at the time, and is still receiving treatment for his burns.

Al Jazeera’s Nida Ibrahim spent time with him and his family in the occupied West Bank.