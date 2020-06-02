Iranian scientist detained in US on the way home

Iran's foreign minister says on Instagram that Iranian scientist imprisoned in US is now on his way back to Iran.

    Iran's foreign minister says the Iranian scientist imprisoned in the US is now on his way back home.

    Sirous Asgari had been pleading for weeks to be released from an immigration centre, after contracting COVID-19.

    He has been in custody since 2017, while on trial for charges of fraud and selling state secrets.

    Asgari was acquitted last month, but was transferred into immigration custody over an expired US visa.

     

    Al Jazeera's Zain Basravi joins us on the phone now from Tehran for the latest updates.

    SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

