Iran and US President Donald Trump: A timeline of key events

Iran has issued an arrest warrant against US President Donald Trump and dozens of his aides on Monday, months after the killing of top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an air strike in Iraq.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have soared since, but the two rivals have been at loggerheads since Trump pulled his country out of a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 signed three years prior between Iran and world powers.

Here is a list of key events which led to the latest Iranian decision.

2019:

December 27: A rocket attack on an Iraqi military base in Kirkuk killed a US contractor and wounded several US service members and Iraqi personnel. In its statement confirming the attack, the US-led coalition against the ISIL (ISIS) armed group did not specify who might be responsible, but US officials later blamed Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed group, for the attack.

December 29:The US military carried out "defensive strikes" on sites in Iraq and Syria belonging to Kataib Hezbollah that Washington said were in retaliation for the killing of the US contractor.

2020: