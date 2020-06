The Indian government says it will begin lifting coronavirus restrictions from Monday.

It has given states the power to do the same in non-high risk areas, even though the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Sunday saw the biggest one-day jump with more than 8,000, taking the total number of cases to nearly 200,000 with more than 5,000 deaths.

Al Jazeera's Elizabeth Puranam reports from the capital New Delhi.