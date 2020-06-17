Honduras president hospitalised for COVID-19, pneumonia

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been hospitalised for COVID-19 and is being treated for pneumonia, a health official said on Wednesday, a day after the Central American leader's diagnosis was revealed.

While his condition is serious enough to require specialised medical care in a military hospital, including receiving medicines via an intravenous drip, the president is generally in good health, Francis Contreras, a spokesman for Honduran health agency SINAGER, told reporters outside the hospital.

More:

When Hernandez announced his positive diagnosis late on Tuesday in a televised speech, he said his symptoms were mild and he was feeling better, adding that while his doctors recommended rest, he would work remotely and through his aides.

"His general health status is good," said Contreras. He said X-rays have revealed lung problems, however.

The president's wife also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two presidential aides, but has not presented any symptoms of the disease, Contreras said.

Honduras has confirmed nearly 10,000 coronavirus cases and more than 300 deaths due to the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus. Both figures likely undercount the actual effect of the pandemic in the country.