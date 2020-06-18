Honduran president hospitalised for coronavirus: Live updates

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, is undergoing treatment in hospital for pneumonia after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the government said. His spokesman said, "his general health status is good." Hernandez's wife, Ana Garcia, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Peru topped 240,000 total cases of coronavirus, surpassing hard-hit Italy, government data showed, even as the pace of infections has begun to moderate in the South American nation. More than 7,000 Peruvians have died from the disease, the government reported.

A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients suggests that blood type might influence whether someone develops severe disease, according to a New England Journal of Medicine report. Scientists who compared the genes of thousands of patients in Europe found that those who had Type A blood were more likely to have severe disease while those with Type O were less likely.

More than 8.3 million people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus around the world. More than four million have recovered, while 447,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the most cases and deaths, followed by Brazil.

Here are the latest updates:

Thursday, June 18

00:36 GMT - Qantas halts most international flights until October on border closure

Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday it had cancelled most international flights until late October after the Australian government indicated its border closure because of the coronavirus was likely to extend to 2021.

"We will still have some flights scheduled across the Tasman in the coming months with the expected travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand," the airline said in a statement, referring to the Tasman Sea between the countries.

"Should travel between Australia and other countries open up and demand return, we can add more flights back into our schedule," it added.

00:15 GMT - Mexico reports 4,930 new coronavirus cases, 770 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 4,930 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 770 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 159,793 cases and 19,080 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases, according to Reuters news agency.

Members of biological sciences of the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) in Mexico Cit test people for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the university [Henry Romero/Reuters]

00:08 GMT - Biden calls on Trump to 'wake up' to havoc caused by virus

Joe Biden unleashed a stinging critique of President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus, calling on Trump to "wake up" to the havoc caused by the pandemic and do more to prevent further harm, AP news agency reported.

"Donald Trump wants to style himself as a wartime president," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said at a recreation centre in the Philadelphia suburbs. "Unlike any other wartime leader, he takes no responsibility; he exercises no leadership. Now, he has just flat surrendered the fight."

Biden has steadily stepped up his attacks on Trump's leadership in recent weeks. But his remarks Wednesday were especially sharp, trying to counter the populism Trump hopes to ride to reelection with stern warnings about how dangerous such an approach would be.

The US has topped 2.16 million confirmed coronavirus infections with at least 117,000 deaths, and some states are reporting increases in cases after reopening their economies.

00:01 GMT - Honduran president hospitalised for COVID-19, treated for pneumonia

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, accompanied by his wife Ana Garcia, addresses supporters during a rally outside the Presidential House in 2019 [File: Jorge Cabrera/Reuters]

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, is undergoing treatment in hospital for pneumonia after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Reuters news agency reported quoting a government spokesperson.

Francis Contreras, a spokesperson for Honduran health agency SINAGER, said that while Hernandez needed specialised medical care in a military hospital, including receiving medicines via intravenous drip, he is generally in good health.

The health news is a fresh blow to the 51-year-old Hernandez, who has come under increasing pressure at home as one of his brothers was swept up by a drug trafficking probe in the United States which has threatened to engulf him too.

"His general health status is good," Contreras told reporters outside the military hospital. However, he said X-rays of Hernandez have revealed lung problems.

Hernandez's wife, Ana Garcia, also tested positive for the coronavirus, along with two presidential aides, but has not presented any symptoms of the disease, Contreras said.

